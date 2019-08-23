Sicamous praised in pursuit of coveted blooms

Communities in Bloom decision expected in September

The Communities in Bloom judges have come and gone, leaving praise for Sicamous’ progress while seeding suggestions for future improvement.

Sicamous’Communities in Bloom chair, Deb Heap, said although a few marquee projects were not completed in time for the judges’ visit, they left many favourable comments, suggesting the district is on its way to very favourable results next year.

Results come out in September, so it isn’t known whether Sicamous will repeat the four-bloom rating it received last year, but some of the beautification projects completed this year are already being enjoyed by the community. Heap said the judges praised the partnership with the Eagle Valley Arts Council to have the barn quilt outdoor artwork hanging on buildings around town. She added the judges were also impressed by the way businesses supported beautification projects in Sicamous.

Read More: Sicamous RCMP detachment receives unique decoration

Read More: Sicamous tidying up for Communities in Bloom judges

Heap said more work was done to improve the look of unsightly premises this year.

On the floral front, Heap said the judges noted there were few flowers in the district’s self-watering planters. She said the planters are a low-cost, low-maintenance and environmentally-friendly alternative to flower-packed hanging baskets which can survive abrupt weather change better.

“You get the hanging baskets and if it either gets really wet or really hot and dry, it’s really hard to keep them looking good, whereas the self-watering planters if you get good plantings in those you’re a lot more likely to do well I think.”

Heap noted plans are in the works to add more low-maintenance flowers to the planters and to make hanging baskets available to businesses for the beautification of their properties.

Read More: Salmon Arm Downtown Activity Centre owner wants to keep building alive

Read More: Canada geese in the Shuswap: Beautiful milfoil eaters or poopy pests?

As in previous years the judges were complimentary about the involvement of local First Nations in the beautification projects. Heap said George Dennis and Edna Felix from Spaltsin joined the judges on the tour of Sicamous.

Heap said communities in bloom received a lot of help from volunteers, local businesses and the District of Sicamous to get the concrete pad finished between the Sicamous Legion and the cenotaph. She added it will improve the legion’s ability to host its Remembrance Day ceremony and also this year’s Fungi Fest, which has moved to the legion from the Red Barn. According to Heap, Sicamous has also expressed interest in hosting the 2020 Communities in Bloom Awards.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
New police force in Surrey must avoid VPD, RCMP errors made in Pickton case: Oppal
Next story
Speculation tax forces sale of Greater Victoria’s iconic ‘Tulip House’

Just Posted

Sicamous praised in pursuit of coveted blooms

Communities in Bloom decision expected in September

Brian Minter to share passion for gardens and greenspaces at Salmon Arm Fair

Well-known B.C. master gardener to give presentation on Friday, Sept. 6.

Rain in the forecast for much of the Southern Interior

Rain for much of the day in most areas clearing in the evening

Salmon Arm seniors enjoy the outdoors thanks to Rotary

Salmon Arm club fixes up and furnishes outdoor living spaces at Bastion Place

Collision at Highway 1/Balmoral Road intersection

Emergency personnel responding

Ethnic media aim to help maintain boost in voting by new Canadians

Statistics Canada says new Canadians made up about one-fifth of the voting population in 2016

Speculation tax forces sale of Greater Victoria’s iconic ‘Tulip House’

Bob and Jan Fleming selling their retirement home famous for its thousands of tulips

LETTER: Repair work overdue at lakeside path

Condition of walkway is a disgrace for Summerland

New police force in Surrey must avoid VPD, RCMP errors made in Pickton case: Oppal

Boots are scheduled to be on the ground by spring 2021

Man at centre of dropped HIV-disclosure case sues province and 10 cops

Brian Carlisle of Abbotsford says Mission RCMP defamed him and were ‘negligent’ in their investigation

Access to Okanagan Rail Trail to be limited by erosion work

The work will be done throughout September but won’t begin before the Labour Day weekend

Suspicious fire rips through abandoned Okanagan home

A fire was reported on Francescutti Court in Kelowna just after 1 a.m. Friday morning

Wildfire sparks beside Highway 3 west of Keremeos

A wildfire on the side of Highway 3 just west of Keremeos… Continue reading

Salmon Arm’s Hideaway Beer Badgers take semifinal win over Vernon’s OKG

Final goes Saturday in Vernon versus number-one seed N.E.T.

Most Read