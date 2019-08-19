Sicamous RCMP arrest Lake Country man following truck break-in

Suspect found in possesion of bear spray, masks and break-in tools.

A break-in involving a parked vehicle in Sicamous led police to arrest a Lake Country man for multiple offences.

Sicamous RCMP received a call at 7:40 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, saying that a man had broken into a parked Ford F-350 on Maier Road. A witness was alerted by the truck’s alarm and told police they saw a man dressed in black and carrying a backpack run from the vehicle and into a nearby corn field.

Police located a man matching the witness description on the Seed Frontage Road at 8:15 a.m. and arrested him. Police say the man, a 42-year-old Lake Country resident, was in possession of a full can of bear spray, several break and enter tools, gloves and two face masks.

The man was released on a promise to appear in Salmon Arm court on October 8.

Police are recommending charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief to a vehicle and possession of break and enter instruments. The charges will be considered by the Crown counsel following the completion of the Sicamous RCMP’s report on the break-in.

