Sicamous RCMP arrest man for attempted muder

A woman is fighting for her life in hospital and a man has been arrested for attempted murder after an incident on Riverside Avenue in Sicamous early in the morning on April 2.
Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP confirmed police responded to an incident at an apartment building on Riverside Avenue around 6 a.m. A woman was transported from the scene directly to hospital in Salmon Arm where she received emergency medical care for life-threatening injuries.
The Sicamous RCMP arrested a 26-year-old man for attempted murder. He remains in their custody and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
McNeil said the victim was known to the suspect and he has no concerns for the safety of the general public at this time.
