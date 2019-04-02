Sicamous RCMP arrest man for attempted muder

Woman receives life-threatening injuries, 26-year-old man in custody

A woman is fighting for her life in hospital and a man has been arrested for attempted murder after an incident on Riverside Avenue in Sicamous early in the morning on April 2.

Read More: Search and Rescue help Sicamous RCMP find assault suspect

Read More: Vehicle hits RCMP cruiser while fleeing

Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP confirmed police responded to an incident at an apartment building on Riverside Avenue around 6 a.m. A woman was transported from the scene directly to hospital in Salmon Arm where she received emergency medical care for life-threatening injuries.

The Sicamous RCMP arrested a 26-year-old man for attempted murder. He remains in their custody and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Read More: Man wanted for Salmon Arm robbery the same who evaded capture in Sicamous

Read More: Police raid on Sicamous house unsuccessful

McNeil said the victim was known to the suspect and he has no concerns for the safety of the general public at this time.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Shuswap firefighters take charge in emergency scenarios
Next story
Beloved South Okanagan bakery has plans to re-open

Just Posted

Sicamous RCMP arrest man for attempted muder

Woman receives life-threatening injuries, 26-year-old man in custody

Firefighters take charge in emergency scenarios

Members of several CSRD firehalls gather for training exercise

Hirose scores first NHL goal and win for Red Wings

Former Silverbacks’ tie-breaker against Boston Bruins helps Detroit claim victory

New homes going up for Shuswap songbirds

Volunteers needed to place 50 birdhouses built by students along Salmon Arm foreshore

Update: BC Wildfire Service contains both Chase fires

It is believed both fires, which burned land southeast of Niskonlith Lake, were human caused

Cabinet members openly debate Jody Wilson-Raybould’s future in Liberal caucus

Ontario’s Liberal MPs are due to have a mid-day meeting to discuss the issue

B.C. NDP avoids questions about $40M union-only assistance fund

MLAs push for answers about social service ‘low-wage redress’

Kelowna man charged in relation to Rutland gas station armed robberies

Kyle Watts-Watling has been charged with four counts of armed robbery

Salmon Arm Jewels return from tropical training trip

Shuswap soccer players return from Hawaii after successful international outing

Beloved South Okanagan bakery has plans to re-open

Community meeting sparked new interest to keep the unique bakery open

RCMP hunt for driver clocked excessively speeding through two B.C. school zones

Witnesses to ‘so dangerous’ driving sought through White Rock

Anglers anxious to get back out on the water

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Vancouver college fires

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali of Surrey charged with arson, possessing incendiary material

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Most Read