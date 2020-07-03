The Sicamous RCMP caught an excessive speeder on June 30. (File Photo)

Sicamous RCMP catch driver going 70 km/hr over speed limit

The car involved was impounded.

The Sicamous RCMP took an excessive speeder of the road on June 30.

Shortly after 9 p.m. an RCMP officer saw the vehicle travelling very fast on the four-lane section of the Trans-Canada Highway in Malakwa. According to the RCMP the vehicle, a Volkswagen Jetta, was travelling 175 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone.

The vehicle pulled over when stopped by police and the driver, a 32-year-old Abbotsford resident was issued a $483 excessive speed ticket and the car was impounded for seven days.


