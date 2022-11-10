Sicamous RCMP find two men, guns, drug paraphernalia in suspicious van

The men were asleep inside parked van in Bay View Estates area

Two men sleeping in a van with drug paraphernalia and a rifle and shotgun in the backseat received a wake-up call by Sicamous police.

Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, Sicamous RCMP sent two vehicles to the Bayview Estates area after receiving a call from a concerned resident who felt the van was suspicious.

Police believed the men were under the influence of drugs, and the driver was issued a 24-hour licence suspension and the van was towed.

Both weapons were seized to be destroyed, although the shotgun was determined to be non-functional.

