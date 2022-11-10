Sicamous RCMP respond to suspicious vehicle. (Contributed)

Sicamous RCMP respond to suspicious vehicle. (Contributed)

Sicamous RCMP find two men, guns, drug paraphernalia in suspicious van

The men were asleep inside parked van in Bay View Estates area

Two men sleeping in a van with drug paraphernalia and a rifle and shotgun in the backseat received a wake-up call by Sicamous police.

Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, Sicamous RCMP sent two vehicles to the Bayview Estates area after receiving a call from a concerned resident who felt the van was suspicious.

Police believed the men were under the influence of drugs, and the driver was issued a 24-hour licence suspension and the van was towed.

Both weapons were seized to be destroyed, although the shotgun was determined to be non-functional.

