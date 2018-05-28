Sicamous RCMP impound five vehicles over May long weekend

Drivers nabbed for a mixture of speed and alcohol-related offences

The Sicamous RCMP impounded a total of five vehicles over the May long weekend for a mixture of alcohol and speed-related offences over the May long weekend.

On Friday May 19, a Kamloops resident was observed travelling at 164 km/h on the Trans-Canada Highway through Malakwa. The woman behind the wheel of the Honda Civic was issued a $468 ticket and her vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Also on May 19, an Alberta man behind the wheel of a Mazda 3 was pulled over on the TCH in Malakwa in response to a complaint about his driving. The driver displayed signs of intoxication but refused to provide a breath sample. His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded.

A Malakwa resident’s pickup truck was impounded for 30 days and his licence was suspended for 90 after he was pulled over for speeding on the Oxbow frontage road in Malakwa. A breath sample was demanded from the driver and he failed two roadside breath tests for alcohol resulting in the immediate suspension of his licence.

On May 20, a Calgary resident was pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign on Riverside Avenue. Breath tests showed a level of alcohol which resulted in a three-day suspension of the man’s driver’s licence and a three-day impound of the vehicle.

A Calgary resident in a Toyota Corolla was observed travelling 150 km/h on the TCH near Yard Creek Provincial Park. The car was impounded for seven days and the driver was issued a $368 ticket.

Most Read