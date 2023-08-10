Sicamous RCMP continue to work with the Major Crimes Unit on a homicide investigation. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)

Sicamous RCMP continue to work with the Major Crimes Unit on a homicide investigation. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)

Sicamous RCMP investigate homicide after missing man found dead

A body was found on Aug. 5 and police assure the public it was a targeted incident

A missing person’s report has turned into a homicide investigation in Sicamous, after a man disappeared from the area on Aug. 2.

According to Cpl. James Grandy, information came to RCMP revealing the disappearance was the result of foul play. The Major Crime Unit was then called in to assist in the investigation.

On Aug. 5, a search warrant was executed at a Sicamous residence and a body was found.

Police now confirm they are working on a homicide investigation, said Grandy.

At this time, police are not releasing any further information about the missing person or the homicide investigation.

The case remains a priority for the Major Crimes Unit and Sicamous RCMP, and police advise the public this was a targeted incident and there is no believed ongoing threat to the community.

Read more: Rain helps with ongoing guard construction at North Shuswap wildfire

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsCrimeRCMPSicamous

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sicamous RCMP investigate homicide after missing man found dead
Next story
Riding changes to affect multiple B.C. communities, Okanagan MP says

Just Posted

Sicamous RCMP continue to work with the Major Crimes Unit on a homicide investigation. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous RCMP investigate homicide after missing man found dead

An aerial image of the Lower East Adams Lake Fire showing active smoke activity. The image shows the Adams Lake Mill on the west side of the lake and evacuated communities on the east side. (CSRD photo)
Rain helps with ongoing guard construction at North Shuswap wildfire

Roseanne Van Ee forest bathing on a Silver Star Mountain Museum tour. (Contributed)
Okanagan Nature Nut: Perseid meteor showers peak Saturday

An environmental consultant watches Owlhead Creek waters be reintroduced to the channel. (District of Sicamous photo)
Culvert replacement project at Sicamous creek almost complete