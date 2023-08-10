Sicamous RCMP investigate homicide after missing man found dead

A body was found on Aug. 5 and police assure the public it was a targeted incident

Sicamous RCMP continue to work with the Major Crimes Unit on a homicide investigation. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)

A missing person’s report has turned into a homicide investigation in Sicamous, after a man disappeared from the area on Aug. 2.

According to Cpl. James Grandy, information came to RCMP revealing the disappearance was the result of foul play. The Major Crime Unit was then called in to assist in the investigation.

On Aug. 5, a search warrant was executed at a Sicamous residence and a body was found.

Police now confirm they are working on a homicide investigation, said Grandy.

At this time, police are not releasing any further information about the missing person or the homicide investigation.

The case remains a priority for the Major Crimes Unit and Sicamous RCMP, and police advise the public this was a targeted incident and there is no believed ongoing threat to the community.

Read more: Rain helps with ongoing guard construction at North Shuswap wildfire

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsCrimeRCMPSicamous