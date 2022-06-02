On May 12 the new Beach Park washrooms were temporarily closed to the public due to vandalism. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Sicamous RCMP notified after 16 storm drain grates removed

Grates were dropped into catch basins, creating potential for injury, risk to property

  • Jun. 2, 2022 4:00 p.m.
Sicamous police are asking for the public’s help after 16 storm grates were tampered with.

On Wednesday morning, June 1, a district bylaw enforcement officer found grates on Shuswap Avenue, Finlayson Street and Paradise Avenue had been pulled and dropped into the catch basins, creating the potential for serious injury and risk of property damage.

“The District Operations Manager was immediately notified, and Public Works dedicated resources to address the situation,” reads a media release from the district. “RCMP have been advised and a file has been opened as this is not the first occurrence of such tampering.”

The district asked that anyone with related information contact the Sicamous RCMP Detachment at 250-836-2878.

Police would also be interested in any information relating to an act of vandalism that occurred recently at Beach Park. On May 12, the district announced the new washroom building would be closed temporarily due to vandalism inside.

lachlan@saobserver.net
