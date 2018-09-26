Sicamous RCMP release details of Monday afternoon rollover

A serious need for speed landed a man in hospital after rolling a truck near Sicamous.

On Monday, Sept. 24 at approximately 4 p.m. Sicamous RCMP received a complaint that a truck was driving at extremely high speeds westbound on Sicamous-Solsqua Road.

RCMP attempted to stop the driver after observing him travelling well in excess of the 60 km/h posted speed limit. The driver continued along the road before hitting the westbound ditch and rolling the truck.

Police arrested the driver, who was alone in the vehicle, for failing to stop for police. The arresting officer also administered an impaired driving investigation based on evidence found at the scene.

The driver was then taken to Shuswap Lake General Hospital where he treated for non-critical injuries sustained during the collision. The truck was destroyed in the rollover.

Police released the driver, a 59 year old man, upon arrival at the hospital. Though an investigation is still ongoing no charges have yet been pressed.

