Sicamous RCMP seek boats stolen from secure underground garage

Security footage shows southbound SUV displaying stolen licence plates

Sicamous police are on the lookout for a pair of stolen boats, both taken from an underground parking facility on Riverside Avenue last weekend.

On Friday, Nov. 22, the RCMP were informed that a black and white 2014 Campion ski boat with the wakeboarding tower attached was stolen from the locked facility. The licence number visible on the boat’s hull is BC4100966.

The following day, a 21-foot blue and white 2005 Malibu boat was reported stolen. This vessel also had a tower attached and bears the licence number 2H85540.

According to Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP, the person or people responsible for the thefts entered the security code for to open the overhead garage doors of the locked parking facility.

Surveillance footage obtained by RCMP investigators shows the stolen Campion being towed southbound on Highway 97A by a dark-coloured SUV in the Mara area. The vehicle was displaying a stolen license plate.

Anyone with information relating to the thefts is asked to call Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

A black and white 2014 Campion ski boat with the wakeboarding tower attached was stolen from a locked facility on Riverside Avenue. (RCMP photo)

