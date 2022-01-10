Sicamous RCMP seek information relating to fatal multi-vehicle collision on Highway 1

Police are seeking information relating to a fatal multi-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday on Highway 1 between Sicamous and Salmon Arm.
One person was killed and six were transported to hospital following the incident on Jan. 8.
Just after 6 p.m., Sicamous RCMP responded to a collision involving several commercial tractor-trailer units, a cube van and motor vehicles near Bernie Road.
RCMP drone photos show the vehicles in the one eastbound and two westbound lanes of the highway.
Early investigation determined a chain reaction collision started when an eastbound flat-deck tractor-trailer unit jack-knifed, blocking the highway.
Police said one of the drivers was found dead at the scene. RCMP are working with the BC Coroners Service to confirm the identity of the deceased.
A scene examination was completed by Sicamous RCMP, BC Highway Patrol-Revelstoke and Revelstoke Forensic Identification Services.
The section of highway remained closed until 8 p.m. Sunday as crews worked to clear the road.
Anyone with information about the collision or with dash camera footage is asked to contact Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878.
