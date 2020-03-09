Sicamous RCMP ticket Calgary driver for failing to stop for police, excessive speed

Police report vehicle stopped was also involved in a hit and run in Revelstoke

A Calgary resident received multiple fines, and the vehicle she was driving was impounded, after being stopped by police for speeding.

Early in the afternoon on Sunday, March 8, a Sicamous RCMP officer witnessed an SUV with an Alberta plate, travelling west on the Trans-Canada Highway in Malakwa at a high speed. A radar gun reading revealed the vehicle was travelling at 162-kilometres per hour in a 100km/h zone. Police report when the officer turned on their emergency lights, the SUV increased speed to 177 km/h and continued west. A second officer successfully stopped the vehicle near the Monashee Frontage Road at the east end of Sicamous.

Read More: ‘Don’t judge a person’ says friend of Salmon Arm man who died in fire

Read More: Toilet paper flying off shelves at Salmon Arm stores amid COVID-19 concerns

The driver failed two breathalyzer tests and Revelstoke RCMP notified the Sicamous officers the vehicle had been involved in a hit and run in Revelstoke earlier that day. The driver, a 41-year-old Calgary woman, was fined $386 for failing to remain at a collision scene, $83 for excessive speed and $138 for failing to stop for police. The vehicle was impounded for 30 days and the driver’s license was suspended for 90 days due to the failed breathalyzer test.

Read More: Salmon Arm family get private time with Stanley Cup before return to Children’s Hospital

Read More: COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess still scheduled to dock in Vancouver this April: port


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 stricken ship with 237 Canadians on board pulls into California port

Just Posted

Sicamous RCMP ticket Calgary driver for failing to stop for police, excessive speed

Police report vehicle stopped was also involved in a hit and run in Revelstoke

Vehicle stolen from Calgary recovered in Shuswap

Sicamous RCMP report stolen SUV got stuck in a snowbank, occupants fled

‘Don’t judge a person’ says friend of Salmon Arm man who died in fire

Memorial to be held Wednesday, March 11 at 11 a.m. at Salvation Army church

Passenger numbers drop at Kelowna International Airport as coronavirus grips globe

Director Sam Samaddar said passenger numbers are down almost 4% year-over-year

Toilet paper flying off shelves at Salmon Arm stores amid COVID-19 concerns

Shoppers buying up hand sanitizer and other disinfectants, zinc lozenges

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

B.C. care providers say masks, medical supplies ‘drying up’ due to COVID-19 concerns

Seniors care providers urge the public: ‘Stop buying masks!’

‘Now I have no worries,’ says $1M Vernon lotto winner

Wade Hardie, former carpenter/horse trainer-owner, won $1 million Saturday

COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess still scheduled to dock in Vancouver this April: port

There were 21 cases of COVID-19 reported on board the cruise ship

Larch Hills skiers secure team trophy at B.C. Campionships

Junior race team wins trophy seventh year in a row

Sax man with family ties to Salmon Arm bound for Nexus stage

Aaron Hardie joins the Salmon Arm Jazz Club for a concert on Thursday, March 12

‘Crying fowl’: BC SPCA calls on hobby farmers to stop abandoning chickens

SPCA branch getting ‘increasing number of calls to rescue birds who have been dumped on logging roads’

Two Chilliwack high school students hospitalized after vaping and ‘foaming at the mouth’

Principal emails parents after incidents that involved two students blacking out

Okanagan women honoured by college alumni

Vernon’s Bree Cawley and Kelowna’s Christina Fast given awards for their post-college work

Most Read