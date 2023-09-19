At their Sept. 14 meeting, Columbia Shuswap Regional District directors awarded a three-year contract to Kathleen McNeil for concession management services at the Sicamous & District Recreation Centre. (Black Press file photo)

Sicamous recreation centre concession operator receives high praise from CSRD

Three-year contract awarded

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) has no appetite for change when it comes to operation of the concession at the Sicamous & District Recreation Centre.

At their Sept. 14 meeting, regional district directors Colleen Anderson (Sicamous) and Rhona Martin (Area E) offered no comment, only their votes in support of a sole source contract being awarded to Kathleen McNeil for the provision of concession management services at the recreation centre, at an annual cost of $30,000 (plus taxes) for the period of Sept. 1, 2023 to Aug. 31, 2026. The contract includes the option for a two-year extension. The board also gave its unanimous support of a related management services contract.

A CSRD staff report to the board explains McNeil has been providing “leadership and staffing services” for the concession since 2021, and says she and her staff have provided “exemplary service during this time frame.”

According to the report, McNeil and her team had over $50,000 in concession sales in 2022. Sales for 2023 were budgeted at $60,000, and staff expect McNeil will exceed this as sales were already at $45,000 as of August.

“Advancing a sole source contract award to Kathleen McNeil represents best value to the CSRD because of Kathleen McNeil’s rates, availability, familiarity and professionalism,” commented CSRD staff, acknowledging it is “very challenging to find staff/contractors willing to work the flexible hours needed for an arena concession and it is understood that these operations need to be tax subsidized.” However, in 2022, revenue exceeded costs by $15,000, and the CSRD expects for 2023 that revenue will again exceed costs.

