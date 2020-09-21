The CSRD has approved funding for HVAC replacement at Sicamous’ Red Barn Arts Centre. (CSRD photo)

Sicamous’ Red Barn receives funding for upgrades

CSRD approves funding for HVAC replacement

  • Sep. 21, 2020 9:00 a.m.
  • News

Funding has been approved for replacement of the heating and cooling systems at the Red Barn.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District board approved funding of $26,320, from the Sicamous and Electoral Area E Economic Opportunity Fund, towards replacing the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems in the facility.

The Eagle Valley Arts Council owns and operates the Red Barn Centre, a community hub for arts and cultural programs in the area.

“I’m happy to support this,” said Electoral Area E Director Rhona Martin. “This building has serviced the greater community for many years. There’s lots of interest with the arts, as well as many other functions. This is a facility that is well used by the whole area.”

Sicamous Mayor and CSRD Director Terry Rysz echoed the importance of the facility to the community, with all CSRD directors unanimously approving the financial contribution.

Read more: Column: Springing into Sicamous' Communities in Bloom projects

