Sicamous residents fear disruptions, damage during Bruhn Bridge replacement

Representatives from the Shuswap Villas strata voiced concerns about the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project’s construction process damaging their properties, disrupting their lives and using the strata’s private property without compensation. (File Photo)

Residents living near the R.W. Bruhn Bridge have concerns with the upcoming replacement project and made sure council heard them.

Shena Thomas and Debbie Murray, speaking on behalf of Shuswap Villas strata council, voiced residents’ fears and questions at the April 12 Sicamous council meeting.

Thomas and Murray shared a list of priorities and asked for the district’s support in advocating for their rights. Firstly, residents don’t want to experience excessive disruption to their daily lives due to road closures or delays, or suffer heavy machinery or jack hammering noise, as their strata would be in direct earshot of the construction zone, said Thomas.

The strata is also worried there will could be an adverse effect on property values and short-term rental revenue, and is fearful of foundation, window and frame damage to their homes.

Murray spoke specifically about the villa’s driveway, mentioning maintenance costs are already high and asphalt damage from blasting and drilling nearby could cause erosion. She said the strata has heard promises there will be options for restitution if there is any damage, but members worry they wouldn’t receive enough or be paid in time to repair the driveway and be prepared for winter maintenance.

Thomas asked council to support the strata at any opportunity, solidifying a direct Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure contact to ask questions of and standing up for the villa when its strata can’t be privy to conversations.

The pair said they understand contractors are not legally obligated to share all assessments with them, and asked the district to share whatever information it can to avoid out-of-pocket expenses the strata might face.

The strata’s private road has already been used without their permission, Thomas confirmed. The only other permission that has been granted to use the road freely is for the district to access a water reservoir. The strata wants compensation for use of the road and for the driveway to be left in the same condition it was in when the project started.

Murray said there has been no indication of a compensation agreement to use the road, and the strata anticipates large equipment and heavy traffic needing to drive it. There has only been a $10 land expropriation cheque sent to some properties when the notice was first served, she said.

Coun. Malcolm Makayev said under the Transportation Act, contractors would have the authority to go ahead and access the private property, even without direct permission, but the strata should be compensated.

Mayor Colleen Anderson and district staff promised to advocate on the strata’s behalf and share direct contact information whenever possible.

