Sicamous Return-It recycling depot given another two years on Finlayson

The Sicamous Return-It Depot can stay at 322 Finlayson St. for two more years, as district council renewed its temporary use permit on Sept. 22, 2021. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Sicamous residents may continue returning to the Return-It Depot on Finlayson Steet, at least for another two years.

District of Sicamous council, at its Sept. 22 meeting, renewed the temporary use permit for the Return-It Depot at 322 Finlayson St.

However, council did so under the condition that the district, the property owner and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District work together to find a more suitable location for the depot in the future.

Scott Beeching, the district’s development services manager, said the district’s current and proposed zoning bylaws do not allow recycling as a permitted use at 322 Finlayson St. This is why a temporary use permit (TUP) was required.

Coun. Colleen Anderson commented this was the second time the district has asked the Return-It to look for a different location, the first time being when the last TUP was issued two years ago.

Coun. Jeff Mallmes said that’s why finding a new location was added as a written condition in this latest TUP renewal — when the initial permit was issued, the agreement to find a new location was verbal.

