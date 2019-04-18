Parkview Elementary is receiving funds for upgrades to their HVAC system. (File photo)

Sicamous schools to receive cooling/heating upgrades

School District #83 capital budget bylaw includes more than $1.2 million for projects

Sicamous schools will receive about $700,000 in building upgrades.

At their Tuesday, April 16 meeting, School District #83 trustees approved their capital budget bylaw that includes projects totalling more than $1.2 million.

Parkview Elementary will receive $159,000 of that funding to upgrade the direct digital control (DDC) system at the school. The DDC serves as computerized controls for the building’s HVAC system.

Read More: Shuswap residents taking treated sludge protest to Kamloops

Read More: Police probe eight fires set at B.C. elementary school

An even larger investment is being made in HVAC upgrades at Eagle River Secondary. The third phase of HVAC upgrades at the school will be covered by $540,000 from the budget.

The other capital projects approved at the district’s meeting were $415,827 earmarked for one new and two replacement school buses, and $90,000 for playground equipment at Len Wood Middle School in Armstrong.

Read More: Vietnam visit focused on waste management, greenhouse gases

Read More: Shuswap residents taking treated sludge protest to Kamloops

Secretary-Treasurer Alanna Cameron reported SD #83 is sitting at or near target budget at this point through the school year.

“It’s good news, we have three months remaining and on our big ticket items we are at 31 per cent, so one percent over,” she said. “We are still projecting a small surplus.”

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Foreign national arrested in connection to thefts at YVR

Just Posted

Shuswap residents taking treated sludge protest to Kamloops

Opponents to proposed use of biosolids at Turtle Valley ranch will air concerns at city hall

VIDEO: Weekend weather for the Okanagan-Shuswap

A mix of rain, clouds and sun are expected for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen

Vietnam visit focused on waste management, greenhouse gases

Landfill within cemetary one of the challenges looked at by CSRD’s Ben Van Nostrand

Zoning change to ease plans for housing for homeless in Salmon Arm

Forty units for homeless considered by BC Housing along with 70 units of affordable rental housing

Easter dinner at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

Clients of the Gospel Mission are in for an Easter feast.

VIDEO: Alberta man creates world’s biggest caricature

Dean Foster is trying to break the world record for a radio show contest

Man seriously injured after driving wrong way down B.C. highway

Police say the driver hit a transport truck, then another car after merging from the off-ramp onto highway

Candidates ready for Summerland Blossom Pageant

Royalty pageant will be held at Centre Stage Theatre on May 3 and 4

Salt and Brick chef to compete in Canada’s Great Kitchen Party

Chef James Holmes will compete in the fall competition

Should B.C. lower speed limits on side roads to 30 km/h?

Vancouver city councillor wants to decrease speed limits along neighbourhood side roads

Give Canada geese at Okanagan beaches a break

LETTER: Tour busses, full of photographers, local goose guides and an annual goose festival

Lawsuit eyed over union-only raise for B.C. community care workers

‘Low-wage redress’ leaves 17,000 employees out, employers say

Landlord of alleged Okanagan shooter recounts deadly day

Tony Friesen was working in one of the units of his Penticton building when he heard shots

Foreign national arrested in connection to thefts at YVR

A woman, 60, is being held in police custody as Richmond RCMP investigate

Most Read