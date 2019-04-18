Sicamous schools to receive cooling/heating upgrades

Parkview Elementary is receiving funds for upgrades to their HVAC system. (File photo)

Sicamous schools will receive about $700,000 in building upgrades.

At their Tuesday, April 16 meeting, School District #83 trustees approved their capital budget bylaw that includes projects totalling more than $1.2 million.

Parkview Elementary will receive $159,000 of that funding to upgrade the direct digital control (DDC) system at the school. The DDC serves as computerized controls for the building’s HVAC system.

Read More: Shuswap residents taking treated sludge protest to Kamloops

Read More: Police probe eight fires set at B.C. elementary school

An even larger investment is being made in HVAC upgrades at Eagle River Secondary. The third phase of HVAC upgrades at the school will be covered by $540,000 from the budget.

The other capital projects approved at the district’s meeting were $415,827 earmarked for one new and two replacement school buses, and $90,000 for playground equipment at Len Wood Middle School in Armstrong.

Read More: Vietnam visit focused on waste management, greenhouse gases

Read More: Shuswap residents taking treated sludge protest to Kamloops

Secretary-Treasurer Alanna Cameron reported SD #83 is sitting at or near target budget at this point through the school year.

“It’s good news, we have three months remaining and on our big ticket items we are at 31 per cent, so one percent over,” she said. “We are still projecting a small surplus.”

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter