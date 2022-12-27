Sicamous street lights will be replaced by LEDs in the new year

New bulbs will comply with federal replacement rule regarding PCBs

Sicamous street lights will be replaced by energy-efficient LED lamps in the new year.

BC Hydro is beginning a province-wide street light replacement project, and it’s Sicamous’ turn to have its high-pressure sodium (HPS) lights replaced by LEDs.

The work will begin on Jan. 4, 2023 and take about two weeks to complete. There will be little disruption to residents, said a District of Sicamous release. Each light upgrade takes crews about 30 minutes to complete.

LED lighting consumes around 50 per cent less energy than HPS lights, requires less maintenance and has up to a 20-year life span. The replacement project will comply with federal regulations that require all lights containing the potentially cancer-causing chemical compounds, poly-chlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), in amounts greater than 50 parts per million, to be removed by the end of 2025.

The district worked with BC Hydro to choose LED lights that would provide enough light for the community and bulbs with an appropriate colour temperature for the outdoor lampposts.

BC Hydro said in the release that it might take time for residents to adjust to the new lights and to wait for at least three weeks before expressing concerns.

If there are issues after three weeks, residents can call 1-800-266-6366 or email streetlighting@bchydro.com.

