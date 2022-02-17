Sicamous supportive of immigration program that could help businesses find employees

Council would like to see Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot Program expand to Shuswap

Sicamous council is supporting a program that looks to attract skilled foreign workers to rural communities.

At its Feb. 9 meeting, council unanimously agreed to write a letter of support for the expansion of the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot Program into the Shuswap Region.

Coun. Colleen Anderson said the City of Vernon initiated the program and it’s very detailed and well-thought out. She noted at this time there’s no need for commitment to it, just a letter of support to find out more information.

She said each employee involved in the program will go through a process to be matched up with an employer. She added the program could benefit businesses in the tourism industry that’ve struggled to find employees.

“It’s a good tool to have,” said Anderson.

