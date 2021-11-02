Sicamous to explore possibility of new or upgraded fire hall

Invitation sent out to firms interested in preparing a “fire hall feasibility study”

The District of Sicamous is exploring the possibility of building a new fire hall, or upgrading its current one. (Vivian Ogino photo)

The District of Sicamous is taking the first step towards possible fire hall upgrades.

On Nov. 1, the district announced it was inviting qualified firms interested in preparing a “Fire hall Feasibility Study” to submit proposals by Nov. 26.

The district said the study would provide an in-depth look at the feasibility of building a new fire hall, or renovating the district’s current fire hall. The study would estimate the costs involved with each option, as well as evaluate the possibility of satellite fire halls in new development areas.

The Sicamous Fire Department currently calls the 45-year-old building at 701 Whitehead St. home. In 2000, an addition to the hall was built to house the fire department’s ladder truck.

