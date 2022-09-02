Sicamous to revisit fire suppression, mosquito control agreements

Mayor and council have questions about service agreements with regional district

The service agreements, which see the District of Sicamous provide fire service and mosquito control to certain areas of the CSRD, are renewed every five years. (File photo)

The District of Sicamous is reviewing the fire suppression and mosquito control services it provides to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD).

Mayor and council had questions about the agreements when they were presented at council’s Aug. 24 meeting.

“With what’s been going on with the regional district I think we should really re-evaluate this,” said Coun. Gord Bushell.

“I don’t know if this is a good deal or a bad deal…I just think a re-evaluation is in order.”

The agreements, which see the district provide fire service and mosquito control to certain areas of the CSRD, are renewed every five years.

“They’re probably 20 years old in terms of how we’ve been doing it,” said Kelly Bennett, chief administrative officer.

“I think a fresh look at it is appropriate.”

Council voted against renewing the agreements so district staff can conduct additional research and report back. Coun. Malcolm Makayev also asked staff to look into what agreements other communities might have with their regional districts. “What formulas they use and how they get their compensation to see if we’re comparable,” he added.

The mosquito control service agreement was actually excluded from the agreement when presented to council as it was incomplete.

Staff are working with the CSRD to complete it.

