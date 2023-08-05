Sicamous to send 6 sites for inclusion on BC Heritage Branch’s register

Developers must pause before building on registered sites; can provide grant opportunities

Sicamous council is now in charge of setting up a community heritage register composed of historical sites in the district.

The Sicamous Community Heritage Register Working Committee, sponsored by the Sicamous and District and Historical Society, handed the project over to council’s discretion after a May 3 Planning and Development Committee presentation.

At the July 26 council meeting, district staff briefly reminded council that a heritage register differs from a heritage designation, which the Red Barn currently has, because a designation limits what development can be done on the site and requires specific permits, and a place on a register alerts developers to pause before taking action.

A heritage register is a list of sites considered by council to be heritage property, said planner Sarah Martin. Having a registry helps to raise awareness of local heritage and constitutes value or character of a site but does not offer protections. However, being on a register can make sites eligible for special provisions and grant programs.

A list of sites has been proposed by the museum committee, all of which have statements of significance already prepared, along with compiled photos and research. Any private properties on the list also come with letters of consent to be added to the register.

The sites being considered are:

• The Red Barn (1226 Riverside Ave.)

• Bruhn House (20 Bruhn Rd.)

• Bruhn Office (16 Bruhn Rd.)

• Eagle Valley Schoolhouse (1117 Eagle Pass Way/ Finlayson Park)

• Mara Lake Internment Camp (Two Mile area)

• Rauma Finnish Sauna (1426 Boutwell Ave.)

• SS Whitesmith (the wreck in the Shuswap Lake bed)

Next steps involve council notifying affected property owners and the provincial Heritage Minister, and sending along the considerations to be added to the BC Heritage Branch’s register. Council adopted the register and authorized staff to submit documentation to the province.

