Sicamous transportation provider adding second electric vehicle to fleet

Eagle Valley Transportation Society president Malcolm Makayev stands beside the Chevy Bolt currently used by the non-profit group. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

The Eagle Valley Transportation Society is en route to adding another electric vehicle to its fleet.

Malcolm Makayev, president of the Sicamous-based non-profit group, said a new Chevrolet Bolt is on order, and will allow the society to broaden its service to Sicamous and area residents in need of transportation for medical appointments.

This will be the second Chevy Bolt in the Eagle Valley Transportation Society (EVTS) fleet, which also includes a van customized with lowering suspension and a ramp.

Makayev said acquiring two electric vehicles was a goal for EVTS when it was started in 2016.

“The goal at that time, our mission statement, was to have two electric cars to provide transportation for anybody who self-declared a need for a ride,” said Makayev. “It’s evolved into mainly seniors, it’s not strictly seniors.”

Initially, EVTS volunteers used their own vehicles to help with transporation needs in the area.

“Drivers weren’t even claiming mileage,” said Makayev.

The society started saving money and writing grants. The Liberal government of the day provided the society with $10,000, $25,000 in grant funding was received from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. Additional financial support was received from SASCU. The money was pooled and, in 2019, the EVTS was able to acquire its first Chevy Bolt.

The same year, the society received $98,000 from Interior Health to provide transportation for seniors with disabilities requiring access to medical care. That money was used to purchase the van for $67,000. Makayev said the society was allowed to keep the remaining funds.

“That and a few more small grants here and there and we saved up for another electric car,” said Makayev.

While the vehicles are important, Makayev stressed volunteers are also vital to the operation of the society.

“We have about 11 volunteers right now; out of those 11 we have about three or four who are doing the heavy lifting,” said Makayev. “The more people we have, the easier it is for everybody, and we’re always looking for volunteers.”

For more information about the Eagle Valley Transportation Society and/or to volunteer, email EVTcoordinator@outlook.com or call 250-463-4733.

