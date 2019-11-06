Sicamous wildfire mitigation will open recreation opportunities

Project will remove fire fuels from a forested slope just east of the district.

Sicamous will be safer from forest fires once a project they are partnering with the Forest Enhancement Society of B.C. (FESBC) on gets underway.

The aim of the project, valued at almost $1,000,000, is to protect some of Sicamous’ important infrastructure and transportation networks from the threat of wildfire by thinning out forest fuels from an area on the eastern edge of the community.

District of Sicamous Fire Chief Brett Ogino said the project will take place in two steps, the first being commercial thinning of the overstory in the forest which dominates the west slope of the Owlhead Mountain. The second step, which will be funded by FESBC according to a joint press release from the district and the forest enhancement society, involves thinning the forest fuel out of the forest’s understory. Ogino said that by conducting thinning and brushing to remove fuel from the understory, they can reduce wildfire intensity and make it less likely that a fire would spread to the treetops.

Read More: UPDATE: RCMP say two individuals found dead in Anglemont residence

Read More: Seven-hour benefit planned for Salmon Arm musician battling brain tumour

“The area becomes increasingly drier in the summers and is a primary access point for thousands of recreational users. We still want people to be able to access these areas safely and enable our fire crews to have safer and easier access in the event of a wildfire,” he said.

Sicamous’ operations manager, Joe McCulloch, said the work will open up recreational opportunities as well as help keep the community safe from fire. Along with fire protection, another benefit of the work will be the clearance of space for a planned mountain bike park. In addition, the wood fibre taken off the hillside could be used for the bioenergy system Sicamous is in the process of planning and designing. The proposed system will eventually use woodwaste to heat and power a few large public buildings in Sicamous.

The Splatsin First Nation offered Sicamous a letter of support for the project.

Read More: In photos: Winter-ready short-tailed weasel pays Sorrento resident a visit

Read More: Scammers are spoofing federal agency phone numbers, Canadian anti-fraud centre says

Dave Conly, a representative of FESBC, said wildfire hazards are significant in the area but they can be managed through proper fuel management treatments.

“We are impressed with the DOS’s (District of Sicamous) plan as it shows strong co-ordination and collaboration between multiple interest groups and agencies to ultimately achieve a number of objectives, with the reduction of wildfire risk in critical areas adjacent to infrastructure being a high priority,” he said.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Chilliwack woman struck by train while trying to save man has partial hand amputation
Next story
B.C. teen who brutally attacked man playing tennis alone loses appeal

Just Posted

Sicamous wildfire mitigation will open recreation opportunities

Project will remove fire fuels from a forested slope just east of the district.

UPDATE: RCMP say two individuals found dead in Anglemont residence

Police and BC Coroners Service investigations still in early stages

RCMP report no risk to public after suspicious incident leaves two dead in Anglemont

Police investigation ongoing in North Shuswap

Village of Chase seeks to clear up utility bill confusion

Change of billing schedule prompts uncertainty among residents

Seven-hour benefit planned for Salmon Arm musician battling brain tumour

John Fleming, a member of the popular Seal Skull Hammer, is facing a lengthy recovery

VIDEO: Visit Royal BC Museum’s rare fish, explore how ‘citizen science’ advances research

Porcupine fish, trigger fish, louvar and more found by British Columbians

Creepy doll spooks South Shuswap motorists before disappearing

Child-sized doll was seen along Turtle Valley Road

B.C. cop with terminal brain cancer hopes for treatment in the U.S.

Fundraisers planned for Ryan Masales of Abbotsford to cover $200,000 in medical costs

End of an era for a Lake Country inn, only owner remains

Airport Inn owner Reif Fleihan has put his motel up for sale

Chilliwack woman struck by train while trying to save man has partial hand amputation

17 months after Julie Callaghan was dubbed a hero she fights for normalcy and against ongoing pain

Poppies signify remembrance and support

BC/Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion speaks on the significance of the poppy

98-year-old North Okanagan woman designs clothes for Barbie

Hazel Thompson on love and war… and knitting

Making spirits bright for North Okanagan seniors

NexusBC program brings festive cheer to low-income seniors who live alone

B.C. teen who brutally attacked man playing tennis alone loses appeal

Teen tried to claim he was acting in self defense, but B.C. Court of Appeal judge disagreed

Most Read