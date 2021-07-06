Sicamous woman drowns while swimming in Mara Lake near Sicamous

Police believe the death is not suspicious and the BC Coroners Service is investigating

The BC Coroners Service is investigating after a woman drowned in Mara Lake.

On July 5 at 10 p.m. Sicamous RCMP responded to a report of a female swimmer in medical distress, said Sgt. Murray McNeil.

He said the 42-year-old woman, a Sicamous resident, was swimming with a friend at a beach on Swansea Point when she went under the water and did not resurface.

The friend was able to locate the woman under the water and swam to get her and bring her to shore.

BC Ambulance and Eagle Valley Rescue Society attended and performed CPR valiantly, but without success, said McNeil.

RCMP believe the death is not suspicious and the BC Coroners Service is conducting an investigation.

McNeil said no further information is available at this time.

