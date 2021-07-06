Sicamous RCMP responded to a report of a woman in medical distress on July 5, 2021. (File photo)

Sicamous RCMP responded to a report of a woman in medical distress on July 5, 2021. (File photo)

Sicamous woman drowns while swimming in Mara Lake near Sicamous

Police believe the death is not suspicious and the BC Coroners Service is investigating

The BC Coroners Service is investigating after a woman drowned in Mara Lake.

On July 5 at 10 p.m. Sicamous RCMP responded to a report of a female swimmer in medical distress, said Sgt. Murray McNeil.

He said the 42-year-old woman, a Sicamous resident, was swimming with a friend at a beach on Swansea Point when she went under the water and did not resurface.

The friend was able to locate the woman under the water and swam to get her and bring her to shore.

BC Ambulance and Eagle Valley Rescue Society attended and performed CPR valiantly, but without success, said McNeil.

RCMP believe the death is not suspicious and the BC Coroners Service is conducting an investigation.

McNeil said no further information is available at this time.

Read more: Public in Columbia Shuswap warned of dangers of invasive mussels

Read more: RCMP, SPCA investigate after dog found dead, tied to anchor in Shuswap Lake

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Sicamous

Previous story
Motorcyclist, passenger sent to hospital after collision on Hwy. 97A near Sicamous
Next story
Penticton gets its first ever Bitcoin ATM machine

Just Posted

Sicamous RCMP responded to a report of a woman in medical distress on July 5, 2021. (File photo)
Sicamous woman drowns while swimming in Mara Lake near Sicamous

Sicamous RCMP responded to a motorcycle collision on July 4, 2021. (File photo)
Motorcyclist, passenger sent to hospital after collision on Hwy. 97A near Sicamous

The City of Salmon Arm has received an application to rezone these parcels in yellow at 1830 and 1860 10th St. SW from R1, single family residential, to R4, medium density, in order to facilitate the construction of a 27 lot bareland strata subdivision. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Plans underway for 27-lot subdivision on Salmon Arm’s 10th Street SW

A provincial watercraft inspector inspects a boat at the Golden Watercraft Inspection Station. (Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society image)
Public in Columbia Shuswap warned of dangers of invasive mussels