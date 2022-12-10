Signage going up to help drivers better navigate new Salmon Arm intersection

Signage will be going up to help clear up any confusion as to who has the right of way at new Salmon Arm intersection.

Responding to concerns raised about the new 10th Avenue SW intersection off Highway 1 (near Buckerfield’s), the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) said to help guide traffic safely, additional signs and delineation will be installed over the next week as part of the Salmon Arm West project, including at the intersection at 10th.

“The project team has observed some motorists continuing to turn left onto the new South Frontage Road in front of oncoming traffic from the Trans-Canada Highway, which was allowed under the pre-existing intersection configuration. This is opposite of the configuration at the new intersection,” explained MOTI.

“Now, traffic exiting the Trans-Canada Highway onto 10th Ave SW has the right-of-way.Westbound 10th Ave SW traffic turning left onto the new South Frontage Road must yield to the oncoming traffic from the Trans-Canada Highway.”

Signs will be placed to reinforce that motorists must yield before making the left turn.

The ministry said the project team will continue to monitor the performance of the signage as drivers adjust to the new configuration.

Construction on the Salmon Arm West four-laning project, from 1st to 10th Avenue SW, is 95 per cent complete.

“Paving was completed this fall but with the early onset of winter, the permanent line markings were not, and our construction contractor has been challenged with placing temporary line markings, as temperatures have been too cold for markings to adhere,” said the ministry.

