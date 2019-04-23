‘Significant changes’ coming for Okanagan River Channel tubing company

The Penticton Indian Band’s Coyote Cruises is seeking to grow its business in the coming years.

Coyote Cruises, purveyors of the Float the Channel Experience, has announced significant changes for upcoming tubing season.

The company, which recently held a hiring blitz to find “the best of the best” in employees, is looking to expand its services and grow the business.

The objective, according to Mike Campol, director of projects and partnerships for the K’uL Management Group (formerly the Penticton Indian Band Development Corporation) is to: “Help deliver a fun, safe and memorable experience to guests enjoying Penticton’s River Channel — including its vibrant waterfront and one of the most beautiful settings in the Okanagan Valley.”

To that end, Coyote Cruises has signed a partnership agreement that will see the Penticton Indian Band as the majority owners.

Its other partners are local tourism industry professionals, leaders in youth employment who manage existing leases with the City of Penticton and have tourism and hospitality experience. These partners include LocoLanding, The Peach and Boston Pizza.

Campol added Coyote Cruises is also working with the Penticton Parks and Recreation Department to acquire a long-term lease, 20 years, and in the interim is operating under a short-term licence to use the city-owned Riverside Drive headquarters of the operation.

In late March, the K’uL Group released a report indicating reported poor practices were happening within some of the subsidiary companies including Coyote Cruises which had a deficit of $76,000, GST penalties and other financial concerns.

In part the report was intended to create better awareness and transparency within the band operations.

K’uL (pronounced “cool”) Group leads and manages the business interests of the Penticton Indian Band. K’uL Group is governed by its own independent board of seasoned business professionals and the shares are wholly owned by the Penticton Indian Band. K’uL is a Syilx word, meaning, to work – to make – to create. The root word is Kul’n’chut’n, meaning, Creator.

