Sikh student assaulted at Kelowna bus stop

The student was pepper sprayed on Sept. 11.

A Sikh student was assaulted at a Kelowna bus stop while on his way home from school on Sept. 11.

Shortly before 4 p.m., Kelowna RCMP were dispatched to a pepper or bear spray incident at the intersection of Rutland Road South and Robson Road East.

Cpl. Michael Gauthier with the Kelowna RCMP said that before the bear spray incident, there was an altercation on a city bus which resulted in those involved being asked to leave the bus.

After exiting the bus, a second incident occurred where a male teenage suspect deployed bear spray on the victim.

Bystanders called the police and several witness statements have been obtained. The suspect in this incident has been identified.

Investigators are still collecting CCTV evidence and other relevant information including taking steps to determine the motivation of this crime.

The Kelowna RCMP is prepared to provide an investigational update shortly.

