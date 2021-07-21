Firefighters and Pukas Excavating work to contain a fire at a Salmon River Road property on Tuesday night, July 20, 2021. (Anita Gage photo)

Silver Creek residents grateful to firefighters, neighbours after tense night

Silver Creek Fire Department responded to brush fire at Salmon River Road property

Firefighters and other Silver Creek residents are receiving high praise from neighbours Anita and Warren Gage after a fire broke out on their property Tuesday night.

At 11:45 p.m. on July 20, the Silver Creek Fire Department responded to a report of a brush fire in the 800 block of Salmon River Road. Arriving on scene, firefighters found a rank 2/3 brush fire on a residential property.

“We were seeing lots of visible flame spreading to the trees, moving fairly rapidly and threatening to take off into the bush,” said Columbia Shuswap Regional District Fire Services Coordinator Sean Coubrough.

Initially, a request was made to the The BC Wildfire Service for support, but Coubrough said firefighters were able to get on top of the blaze quickly and the request was rescinded. Coubrough said the fire was fully contained by about 12:15 a.m.

Keeping Silver Creek residents apprised of what happened via Facebook, Anita thanked the fire department and numerous friends/neighbours for their support through the night.

“Grateful for the amazing little community we’re so blessed to be a part of… We’d be in big trouble without all of you,” Anita commented in one post. In a subsequent post, Anita shared pictures of “the aftermath of what could have been complete devastation for Silver Creek last night.”

“Thank you again to our friends/neighbors and an amazing volunteer fire department. The Gage’s hearts overflow with gratitude for all of you.”

