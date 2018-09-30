SilverStar, Big White see first snow of the season

While September is ready to give-way to October in the Valley, it seems Mother Nature has decided to skip straight to winter at SilverStar Mountain Resort.

The fluffy white stuff began to fall and leave a thin blanket in the village Sunday, Sept. 30, nearly two months before the Nordic season tentatively starts Nov. 16 and the Alpine season Nov. 22.

Last year, which was a record-breaking year at the resort, saw its first snowfall Sept. 18.

Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna also saw light snow Sunday.

