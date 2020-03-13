SilverStar’s Seismic Spring Mountain Festival was scheduled to run March 13-22, 2020, but has since been cancelled amid growing concerns surrounding COVID-19. (SilverStar Mountain Resort photo)

SilverStar cancels SEISMIC Festival amid COVID-19 pandemic

Decision made only this morning to cancel second annual music and snowboard festival

SilverStar Mountain Resort’s SEISMIC Fest has been cancelled amid growing COVID-19 concerns.

The 10-day music and snowboarding festival was expected to go ahead as of 5:35 p.m. on March 12, but as of March 13 the website states the event is cancelled.

The second annual SEISMIC Spring Mountain Festival was scheduled to run March 13-22, 2020.

“The health and safety of our guests is extremely important to us at SilverStar,” communications manager Chantelle Deacon said.

The cancellation, made only this morning, was deemed absolutely necessary given the circumstances, Deacon said.

More details will follow.

READ MORE: ‘We are in this together,’ Vernon mayor says amid coronavirus concerns

READ MORE: More daily COVID-19 cases reported now than during worst of China’s outbreak: WHO

Coronavirus

