SilverStar to open Nordic trails Saturday in North Okanagan

25 km of groomed trails are ready to explore by cross-country skiers

Nordic trails at SilverStar Mountain Resort will open this Saturday and the staff are excited.

With 25 kilometres of groomed, packed and tracked set, the trails in the upper alpine system are ready to explore.

“We are very excited to kick off the cross-country ski season up here at SilverStar,” media relations manager Chantelle Deacon said.

“At this time, we will only opening for the weekend, but there is a possibility we will stay open for cross-country next week, weather depending,” she said.

And the forecast looks like it may be willing to comply.

“It looks like there is lots of snow in the forecast, so we are very hopeful that we will be able to stay open,” Deacon said.

SilverStar lifts will remain closed and staff only recommend intermediate and advanced cross-country skiers hit the trails this weekend due to the very long climb up the trails.

Alpine skiing is tentatively scheduled to open Nov. 28.

