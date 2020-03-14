SilverStar Mountain Resort. (Photo contributed)

SilverStar to suspend operations for a week due to COVID-19 pandemic

‘This is an unusual and dynamic situation,’ the resort said in a statement

SilverStar Mountain Resort will suspend all its operations for one week starting Sunday, due to ongoing concerns over COVID-19.

“This is an unusual and dynamic situation, and because we continue to believe outdoor mountain recreation provides a meaningful escape to nature, we will take this time to reassess our approach for the rest of the season,” a statement released by the company on Saturday night read.

The suspension will include all lift operations, all dining options, retail and rental services. Guests up on the resort now or anyone with existing reservations will be allowed access to the mountain. No new reservations will be accepted for the remainder of March.

“Given how the situation has evolved hour by hour, we felt that a suspension of operations was the right decision at this time,” the statement continues.

READ MORE: Whistler Blackcomb to suspend operations for a week due to COVID-19 pandemic

Guests who have reservations will be contacted by the resort in the days to come.

More to come.

Coronavirus

