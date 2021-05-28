Duckie Lucky Preschool is one of the few child care locations available in Keremeos. (Brennan Phillips ��� Keremeos Review)

Duckie Lucky Preschool is one of the few child care locations available in Keremeos. (Brennan Phillips ��� Keremeos Review)

Similkameen community faces losing its only child care program

OneSky’s childcare program in Keremeos is currently set to close unless they can find someone to run it

Keremeos families got an unpleasant surprise when they received a letter informing them that their child care is likely ending by the start of June.

On May 17, six families who have their children in the OneSky Keremeos child care program were informed that the contract for the caregiver of the program would be expiring.

“We just haven’t had any applicants with the necessary training,” said Ian Gerbrandt, the director of community services for OneSky. “There’s a real shortage of childhood educators across the province.”

It’s a situation that is leaving those families facing uncertainty over how they will be able to handle work and their children’s care.

“It’s a bad situation right now for a lot of us,” said Lisa Flex, whose two-year-old is in the program. “I was trying not to panic until we knew for sure whether they would find someone, now I’m panicking a little.”

Without a childcare program in place, Flex added that she will likely have to take a leave of absence from work.

The Keremeos childcare program currently has six families with eight children in it and is the only child care program in the community. The waitlist for the program has 17 families on it.

In the letter sent to parents currently in the program, spots were offered in Oliver and Penticton for their children. According to Gerbrandt, only one family was considering the option.

“Sometimes that’s just not practical for the families, especially if they’re working in Keremeos,” said Gerbrandt. “Our mandate at OneSky is to meet community needs and I do feel like we’re letting them down.

Over the last seven years that the child care program has been running in Keremeos, the staff running it have gone from positions at the Keremeos program to other OneSky child care programs in different communities.

“I feel like Keremeos isn’t on their main priority list,” said Flex. “The great lady we have is going to Penticton to become the manager of one of their fancy centres there.”

This isn’t the only time OneSky has faced shutting down the program in the last seven years, due to Keremeos’ rural location.

“The reality is with smaller communities the shortage is even more acute,” said Gerbrandt.

READ MORE: Report: Keremeos to need 40 child care over the next decade

In a report compiled by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen that was presented to Keremeos’ council, the village will need an additional 40 child care spots by 2030.

In order to meet the requirements for the license, OneSky has to operate the multi-age childcare program with a caretaker who is required to have an early childhood education (ECE) certificate. It’s a stricter requirement than other family child care providers face.

Recent announcements and projects such as the Edmonton Avenue Childcare Centre in Penticton have been focused on the number of new child care spaces the facilities would be able to accommodate, while the funding has been focused on the construction for the new facilities.

Those projects, being announced across the province, have put the trained educators in high demand which is just another hurdle OneSky will have to compete with.

“Just this week I saw the school district posted for six new jobs and the qualification they’re looking for is the ECE, with 20 per cent higher wages than ours,” said Gerbrandt. “All of a sudden there’s a movement of talent. We can’t compete with that, without increasing the fees for child care and we want to keep it as affordable as possible.”

One avenue he wants to see explored is a local post-secondary program to provide the training for the early childhood educator certificate, without having to take distance programs or leave the region, and for a better government program to improve the number of trained educators in the labour force.

Gerbrandt said that OneSky will continue to seek a new educator to run the program.

“We want the families to know that OneSky is still committed to being a childcare operator in Keremeos, we are open to reopening that program as soon as we have the right candidate.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

.”

Childcare

Previous story
B.C. aims for 2nd vaccine shot for all this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry says
Next story
‘What the hell happened?’ Asks mother of missing B.C. woman Madison Scott

Just Posted

The proposed RV resort would be situated on the 21.36 hectare (.21 square-kilometre) portion of land represented by the light blue part of this map. (District of Sicamous image)
350 unit RV resort proposed for Old Town Bay in Sicamous

District committee members suggest units should be available for camping

This bug trap and poster stands in the bushes near the Salmon Arm City Hall underground parking garage to alert residents to the brown marmorated stink bug – or anything that looks like it. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Agriculture ministry looks for special stink bugs in Salmon Arm and region

These stinkers are adorned with distinctive white bands on their antennae

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Astronauts in space are exposed to the radiation equivalent of 150 to 6,000 chest x-rays

Your morning start for Friday, May 28, 2021

The Kamloops Indian Residential School, circa 1930. (Photograph COURTESY ARCHIVES DESCHÂTELETS-NDC, RICHELIEU/Kamloops This Week)
Remains of 215 children found at former residential school in Kamloops

Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation reaching out to communities who had children attend

Staff at the Columbia Shuswap Regional District have noted a spike development this year. (File photo)
Development on an upswing within Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Regional district development services experiencing increased activity

Nicole Spletzer, a Grade 12 student at Kelowna Secondary School (KSS), places a flower bouquet at a makeshift memorial for the three KSS students who were killed in a single-vehicle car accident on Wednesday (May 26). (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

A quick summary of what made the headlines from May 23 to 28

Duckie Lucky Preschool is one of the few child care locations available in Keremeos. (Brennan Phillips ��� Keremeos Review)
Similkameen community faces losing its only child care program

OneSky’s childcare program in Keremeos is currently set to close unless they can find someone to run it

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Summerland council has held virtual meetings. When the pandemic restrictions are lifted, elements of the online meetings are expected to continue. (YouTube photo)
Summerland council to continue livestreaming of council meetings after pandemic

Hybrid meetings expected rather than return to pre-pandemic council meeting structure

The Ridge Meadows Bruins Rugby Club has released a member of their board of directors pending an investigation into their involvement in an altercation at a Harrison Campsite on Victoria Day. (Screenshot/Facebook)
B.C. rugby club removes board member after alleged campsite altercation

Anyone with information about the May 21 incident should contact Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211

A plaque is seen outside of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
B.C. premier ‘horrified’ at discovery of remains at Kamloops residential school site

John Horgan says the discovery of the remains of 215 children is a tragedy of unimaginable proportions

Children examine aquatic life in Delta’s Burns Bog as part of a day camp in 2018. A return to overnight camps is coming this summer, B.C. public health officials say. (Burns Bog Society/Surrey NowLeader)
Indoor church services, weddings, funerals coming back in B.C.

Overnight summer camps for kids also going ahead this year

Vancouver’s PNE says it’s been left out of wage subsidies and grants available to most other businesses and organizations amid the pandemic because it’s municipally owned. (Evanessence Photography)
No PNE? Future of B.C.’s 111-year-old attraction hangs on funding

The PNE has survived two world wars and the Great Depression, but the challenges of COVID have pushed the tourist attraction to the brink, with thousands of jobs now at risk

The University of British Columbia has launched a 13-week COVID-19 rapid testing clinic for students and a select group of people living and working on campus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
UBC launches COVID-19 rapid testing clinic for students, others on campus

Test results are ready in about 15 minutes

Snow blankets SilverStar Mountain Resort the morning of Friday, May 29, 2021. (SilverStar webcam photo)
May snowfall keeps North Okanagan resort on its toes

SilverStar Mountain Resort received a substantial dump Friday, May 28, 2021

Most Read