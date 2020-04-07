Similkameen mayor makes video plea: If you need help ask

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne addressed residents from his kitchen last Sunday morning.

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne made a heartfelt plea to residents last Sunday morning.

He asked for anyone who needs help providing for themselves or their families to come forward and accept it.

In a video posted to the town’s Facebook page, Coyne appeared from his kitchen and appeared solemn.

Related: Town of Princeton launches Coronavirus hotline to assist residents in need

“As I was making my family Sunday morning breakfast here it kind of came to me that some of us might not be able to provide for our families, or there is potential right now that we might not be able to provide for our families in the same way that we normally do.”

He encouraged anyone in that situation to contact the Princeton Food Bank, operated by the Baptist Church.

“I just want to say there’s no shame at all in asking for help. There is no shame in needing help. It’s not your fault. None of this is anyone’s fault.”

Related: Princeton teachers deliver food to students whose families need help

Coyne said he recognizes many people in the community are suddenly out of work.

“In our lifetime we have never seen anything like this. We have never seen unemployment numbers like this. We’ve never seen the economy like this…If you need help please ask for it.”

The Princeton Food Bank ordinarily serves about 100 regular clients.

According to food bank manager Mark Howarth, there have only been been a handful of new registrants in the last couple of weeks.

And there have been some significant donations recently, enough to top up shelves and freezers.

“God is blessing our socks off,” he said.

However he added more donations will be needed as the community moves through the coming weeks.

For information about how to donate, or how to sign up to receive assistance, call The Princeton Food Bank, 250-295-7752. The food bank is open Tuesdays and Thursdays at the church, 10 to 11 a.m.

Watch Coyne’s video below:

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Similkameen mayor makes video plea: If you need help ask

