Kelowna RCMP. (File photo)

Kelowna RCMP. (File photo)

‘Simply consulted’: Kelowna RCMP clarify investigation into assault on international student

No arrests have been made relating to the March 17 incident

The Kelowna RCMP has clarified that the BC Hate Crimes Team has not been called to assist with the investigation of a March 17 assault of an international student but instead, the specialized unit has simply been consulted.

Mounties made the amendment to a previous press release at about 4 p.m., Tuesday. Police stated that the incident is being managed by the Kelowna General Investigation Services Team, and it has identified a group of suspects who may have been involved in the incident.

No arrests have been made at this point and the motivation for the assault, and the details surrounding it, are still being investigated.

On the night of the alleged attack Gagandeep Singh, 21, was riding the bus when a group of people began bullying him. After exiting the city bus, he was attacked and his turban was ripped off and he was dragged by his hair.

READ MORE: UPDATE: ‘Investigate attack on international student as a hate crime’: Kelowna Sikh community

The BC Hate Crimes Team has been consulted to ensure that any hate elements, if any, are properly identified and investigated.

The RCMP said that it is in contact with Singh, and have offered him the support of Kelowna RCMP Victim Services.

The police are conducting video canvassing and continue to ask the public to provide any dash camera video from the area near the bus stop on Highway 97 North at McCurdy Road on March 17, between 10:15 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.

READ MORE: ‘Above and beyond’: International student assaulted in Kelowna thanks Canadians for support

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsCity of KelownaRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Authors Kate Gateley and Rob Wipond discuss their new books
Next story
Judge cuts B.C. mom’s sentence for sexually assaulting teen, rules it unduly ‘harsh’

Just Posted

Peggy Maerz and Chris Whittaker were recognized as community leaders in Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40 program. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40: Peggy Maerz and Chris Whittaker

Andrew Grose will have audiences laughing at the Salmar Classic Theatre on March 30, 2023. (Train Wreck Comedy image)
Laugh it up with comedian Andrew Grose in Salmon Arm

About a dozen police vehicles, marked and unmarked, were seen speeding east on Highway 1 through the Shuswap in the early afternoon of March 21, 2023. (File photo)
UPDATE: RCMP confirm incident taking place in Malakwa area, public not at risk

(Photo Credit: Live Science)
Morning Start: Camels