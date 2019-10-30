NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and his wife Gurkiran Kaur wave to supporters on stage at NDP election headquarters in Burnaby, B.C. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Singh lays out NDP’s first steps in Parliament, vows hard work in Quebec

Singh says he won’t apologize for showing exuberance on election night

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party’s first act when Parliament returns will be to introduce a private member’s bill to create a universal pharmacare system.

The New Democrats campaigned on creating a single-payer system where the government covers the costs of prescription drugs, but want to spend more — and more quickly — than the Liberal pharmacare plan proposes.

Singh is hoping to use any leverage his party might have with the minority Liberals to deliver a program that he says has widespread support from Canadians.

Speaking after a caucus meeting today, Singh says he will also ask Trudeau’s government to drop an appeal of a human rights tribunal ruling that ordered the government to pay what could be billions in compensation to Indigenous children and families hurt by the child welfare system.

There have been rumblings about the NDP’s election results after the party lost 15 seats and was left with only one MP in Quebec — a night Singh capped off by dancing and celebrating with supporters.

ALSO READ: Singh calls for reform of ‘broken’ voting system after NDP falls short in Quebec

Singh says he won’t apologize for showing exuberance on election night, but adds he is not satisfied with the party’s results, especially in Quebec.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
School vote in Salmon Arm chooses winner accurately in two recent elections

Just Posted

Shuswap’s Rust Valley Restorers team revved for second season

Stars Mike and Connor Hall and Avery Shoaf return to History Channel on Nov. 21

City of Salmon Arm to find best way to remedy Lakeshore Drive slippage

Slope stabilization design included in 2020 budget, request to improve 45th Avenue NE fails

Residents share popular trick-or-treat spots in Salmon Arm

Make the most out of Halloween with locally curated destinations

Shuswap communities investigating child care availability

District of Sicamous, Village of Chase seek to understand shortage, assess needs

New cycling trail planned for Salmon Arm area

Shuswap Memorial Cemetery trails to be expanded to include hillside trail

‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman’s racist rant at B.C. drugstore staff goes viral

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

Spark Joy: Decluttering with kids

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

It’s still OK to put gravel on your driveway, rural B.C. farmers told

Lana Popham says women’s addiction facility still has to move

HERGOTT: Watch for children on the road this Halloween

Lawyer Paul Hergott cautions drivers about the dangers of driving on Halloween

PHOTOS: Vancouver Olympics torch relay started 10 years ago today

Starting on Oct. 30, 2009, the Olympic flame traversed Canada for 106 days straight

Jewel dance company steps onto Okanagan stage

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet brings talents to town

Peanut Butter Falcon opens Reel Weekend Film Festival at Salmar Classic

Six movies to screen over three days at Salmon Arm theatre.

Ways to take the waste out of Halloween

Everything from homemade costumes to pumpkin cheesecake can reduce the tonneage heading to landfills

$20M Lotto Max ticket sold in northwestern B.C.

Specific retail location to be announced by BCLC once winner comes forward

Most Read