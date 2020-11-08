Single case of COVID-19 announced at West Kelowna’s Glenrosa Middle School

The news follows cases announced at Kelowna Secondary and Dr. Knox Middle schools earlier on Sunday

Interior Health has confirmed a case of COVID-19 at a West Kelowna school.

Glenrosa Middle School has recorded a single case of the virus among its school community, the Central Okanagan School District (SD23) announced on Sunday, Nov. 8.

A letter from the school district to parents states the individual was on campus on Nov. 2 and 3. They did not have any symptoms at that time; they became sick following school activities and sought testing immediately, according to SD23.

As with the several other cases within Central Okanagan schools, SD23 did not confirm whether the case was connected to a student, teacher or staff member.

The news follows shortly after the school district’s Sunday morning announcement one case has been confirmed at Dr. Knox Middle School (DKM) and “additional cases” have been found in the Kelowna Secondary School (KSS) community.

The school district did not reveal the exact number of new cases at KSS, which previously reported three cases since Oct. 25. But they did confirm the cases are related to social interactions outside of school and are not tied to the previous exposures.

All of the positive cases are in self-isolation with support from local public health teams. Those who were potentially exposed will be followed up with by Interior Health directly.

Several other schools in the Kelowna area have faced COVID-19 exposures over the past few weeks.

A single case of the virus was reported at Okanagan Mission Secondary School on Nov. 4. A day later, another seemingly unrelated case was confirmed.

Also Nov. 5, a case was confirmed at Springvalley Elementary School, and two cases were reported at KLO Middle School.

The province’s first outbreak in the school system since September’s return was found at Ecole De L’Anse-Au-Sable. The first case was noted on Oct. 20 and grew to 16 people within a week. The school shuttered its operations between Oct. 26 and Nov. 4. The outbreak was declared over on Nov. 5, as classes resumed.

Two private schools in Kelowna have also recorded cases of the virus, Saint Joseph Elementary School and Aberdeen Hall.

Coronavirus