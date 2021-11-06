(DriveBC)

UPDATE: Vehicle incident on Highway 97A near Enderby has been cleared

Motorists can expect minor delays

Update, 1:50 p.m.:

Highway 97A is open in both directions after a vehicle incident between Old Salmon Arm Road and Fenton Road caused a brief lane closure earlier today, Nov. 6.

Motorists can expect minor delays.

Original story:

A vehicle incident north of Enderby on Saturday (Nov. 6) between Old Salmon Arm Road and Fenton Road has reduced Highway 97A to single-lane alternating traffic in both directions.

DriveBC reported the incident just before 1:30 p.m. An assessment is in progress, while details about the event are not yet clear. A detour is not yet available.

More to come.


