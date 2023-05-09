Highway 99, north of Lilooet, is single-lane with alternating traffic Tuesday morning (May 9) due to flooding at Timmions Creek.

Highway 99, north of Lilooet, is single-lane with alternating traffic Tuesday morning (May 9) due to flooding at Timmions Creek.

Single-lane traffic on Highway 99, north of Lillooet, due to flooding

Transportation Ministry closed highway between Pemberton, Lilooet for potential slide risks

Highway 99, north of Lillooet, is single-lane with alternating traffic Tuesday morning (May 9) due to flooding at Timmions Creek.

Drive BC’s “Major Events” page notes that Highway 99, in both directions, is operating single-lane, alternating traffic for about a kilometre due to flooding between Basil Road and Veasy Lake Road, which is about 68 kilometres north of Lillooet.

The last update from Drive BC was at 8:33 a.m., but it says to expect delays.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry for more information.

This follows the Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry closing the highway between Lillooet and Pemberton overnight Monday (May 8) due to the potential risk for slides. Highway 99 was set to be closed from 8 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m Tuesday.

Rain and thunderstorms were in the forecast for the region, which the ministry said could trigger mud or debris flows down “known slide paths.”

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Penticton man charged for Toyota dealership arson
Next story
Iran hangs 2 in rare blasphemy case as executions surge

Just Posted

Renowned Salmon Arm wildlife artist Valerie Rogers was honoured to find her award-winning painting of a chinook salmon on the cover of BC Outdoors magazine. (Photo contributed)
‘Not cover of the Rolling Stone but…’: Salmon Arm wildlife artist thrilled with magazine

A liquor licence change is proposed for the Canooligan Lake Lounge at 4940 Canoe Beach Dr. NE in Canoe. (Observer file photo)
Live music and dancing on tap for new Canooligan Lake Lounge near Salmon Arm

Acclaimed author C.C. Humphreys is one of the guests presenting at this year’s Word on the Lake Writers’ Festival, which runs May 19-21 at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort in Salmon Arm. (C.C. Humphreys/Facebook image)
Bestselling author looks to ‘lovemaking’ to advance the plot at upcoming writers’ fest in Salmon Arm

Water from the Salmon River moves from a flooded adjacent field and onto the frontage road east of the old Salmon River Bridge in Salmon Arm on Monday, May 8, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Hot weather to bring further snow melt, increased wildfire risk in Columbia Shuswap