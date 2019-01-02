Reports from the RCMP indicate Highway 97A is closed due to an accident.

Single-vehicle crash closes Highway 97A near Grindrod

A large gravel truck has tipped over on its side closing the highway

Update: 12:15 p.m. Jan. 2

Drive BC estimates the highway will be reopened by 1 p.m. A detour is available via Enderby-Grindrod Road and Highway 97B.

Original Story:

Highway 97A is closed due to a single-vehicle accident just north of its intersection with Highway 97B.

An RCMP Facebook post states that the highway is closed in the 6655 block of 97A just north of the intersection with Highway 97B due to a large gravel truck that has rolled over on its side.

Related:Head-on crash on Hwy. 97A sends four to hospital

The post reads there are no injuries to report and asks the public to drive with caution as portions of highways in the area are slippery.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. housing market shows signs of moderation: assessment agency
Next story
Bob Einstein, aka Super Dave Osborne, dies at 76

Just Posted

Man allegedly wielding shotgun robs Enderby liquor store

The robbery occurred Dec. 30, police say

Single-vehicle crash closes Highway 97A near Grindrod

A large gravel truck has tipped over on its side closing the highway

Three Shuswap snowmobilers stranded near Sicamous rescued on New Year’s Day

Shuswap Search and Rescue leads regional effort to find trio forced to spend cold night on mountain

Snowstorm expected for Highway 1, Yellowhead Highway

Environment Canada issued weather statements Wednesday morning

BC Hydro calls December storm ‘most destructive in history’

At one point more than 750,000 customers were without power

Top videos for 2018: Wildfires rage

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Health, mechanical issues probed after train kills B.C. seniors

Victims Christian Wantke, 90, and Irmgard Wantke, 88, were married for more than 70 years

Bright spots ahead for B.C. forest industry in 2019

U.S. moves ahead on tall wood construction regulation

Bob Einstein, aka Super Dave Osborne, dies at 76

Many comedy stars were quick to pay tribute to the actor, who was also in Curb Your Enthusiasm

Okanagan College students feed the need

Vernon health care assistant class collects food for Upper Room Mission

In a pulpit critique of Donald Trump, congressman invokes Adolf Hitler

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson urged vigilance against tyranny

B.C. housing market shows signs of moderation: assessment agency

The agency forecasts condominium values will increase by up to 20 per cent across B.C. this year

5 sent to hospital, 33 displaced after fire above Kamloops nightclub

Four patients had smoke inhalation and another sustained burns

Egging gone wrong: Boy, 14, arrested on murder charge after fatal crash in Texas

Police say the 14-year-old driver ran a red light and crashed into a pickup truck, killing one woman

Most Read