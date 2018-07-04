Single-vehicle rollover west of Sicamous injures man

Accident on June 28 occured during clear weather on good road conditions

A man was seriously injured after a rollover collision on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Sicamous on June 28.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. the Sicamous RCMP, Eagle Valley Rescue and BC Ambulance were called to a single-vehicle collision near the viewpoint rest stop west of Sicamous.

A westbound GMC pick up truck had had crossed the double-solid line and struck a rock wall on the opposite side of the highway before rolling back onto the highway and coming to rest on its side.

The driver, a 28-year-old Fort St. John man was transported to Kamloops hospital with a serious injury to his arm; he was also charged with crossing a double solid line. According to the Sicamous RCMP weather at the time of the collision was clear and road conditions were excellent.

