A City of Charlottetown staff member walks by the Sir John A MacDonald statue at a Charlottetown Public Works building in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Charlottetown city council has voted to permanently remove a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald from a downtown intersection as a response to recent revelations about Canada’s residential school system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Morris

A City of Charlottetown staff member walks by the Sir John A MacDonald statue at a Charlottetown Public Works building in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Charlottetown city council has voted to permanently remove a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald from a downtown intersection as a response to recent revelations about Canada’s residential school system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Morris

Sir John A. Macdonald statue removed in Charlottetown after city council vote

Macdonald’s government introduced the residential school system in 1883

City crews in Charlottetown have taken down a controversial statue of Canada’s first prime minister.

The action this morning follows Monday’s vote by Charlottetown council to permanently remove the Sir John A. Macdonald statue from a downtown intersection as a response to recent revelations about Canada’s residential school system.

Council had been planning to improve signage and add an Indigenous figure to the Macdonald statue but decided to remove it entirely following the discovery last week of the remains of 215 children buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

A vigil was held Monday morning where demonstrators placed 215 pairs of shoes next to the statue of Macdonald, whose government introduced the residential school system in 1883.

The Epekwitk Mi’kmaq Chiefs issued a statement to say they are pleased to see Charlottetown city council has decided to remove the statue from its current location.

They say action on the issue has been long overdue, and the suggested changes will be needed if the statue is ever placed in a new location.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Protesters in Montreal topple John A. Macdonald statue, demand police defunding

RELATED: Victoria spent $30,000 to remove John A. Macdonald statue

Federal Politicsresidential schools

Previous story
B.C. senior calls driving exams for seniors aged 80 and up ‘unfair’
Next story
No PNE? Future of B.C.’s 111-year-old attraction hangs on funding

Just Posted

Plans are underway for the return of the Salmon Arm Fair this year with a hybrid virtual event. (File photo)
Historic Salmon Arm fair turns to technology for 2021

Hybrid fair planned with video tutorials, exhibits, drive-in movie nights

Salmon Arm Council comes up with a decision regarding pickleball courts at Klahani Park. (File photo)
Salmon Arm council gives nod to pickleball locker, new fee and maybe new court

‘New day’ between council and club will mean a locker with defibrillator at Klahani Park

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Beethoven could still hear after going deaf

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 1, 2021

June is a time for spending long, sunny days at the beach. The beach at Skaha Lake in Penticton is one of many popular British Columbia beaches. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Celebrating the long, sunny days of June

Try this short quiz about the month of June, people named June and other June-related trivia

Salmon Arm Citizens Patrol volunteer Christina Marusiak, accompanied by Ron Neufeld, waves at a passing motorist on Monday, May 31, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Traffic travelling 20 km/h over speed limit clocked on residential Salmon Arm road

Salmon Arm Citizens Patrol set up speed reader board on 20th Avenue SE

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

Black bear. (Black Press Media files)
Black bear killed after attacking man at work camp north of Prince George

Worker taken to hospital with serious injuries

Contributed photo
Support your local BC SPCA through Lock-In for Love virtual fundraiser

The funds raised will go toward caring for local animals and cruelty investigations

Clarence (Kat) Pennier during an Aevitas waste recycling plant protest by the Fraser River on Dec. 17, 2013. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Sto:lo elder opens up about children found at residential school site in Kamloops

‘People suspected things like this happened, but there was never proof of it’

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran addresses media from the front steps of council chambers on March 23. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Kelowna mayor declares $31K in previously undisclosed 2018 campaign contributions

Contributions came in 2016 and 2017, before the province enacted restrictions barring corporate donations

Mounties say they busted an identical set of twins driving impaired a morning roadblock May 29 (Burnaby RCMP)
1 after another, B.C. Mounties catch identical twins driving impaired

‘Two drivers on the road who shouldn’t be,’ says Cpl. Mike Kalanj about a May 29 incident in Burnaby

Drug injection supplies are pictured inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site in Surrey, B.C. Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. marks 14th month of 100+ deaths as 176 people fatally overdose in April

At least 176 people fatally overdosed, or roughly 11 deaths every two days

Blueberry harvest in the Fraser Valley relies mainly on older Indo-Canadian workers provided through labour brokers. (Maple Ridge News)
B.C. ‘moving very cautiously’ on minimum wage for farm workers

Most workers support piece-rate pay for picking, survey says

Mohammad Movassaghi, 42, leaves provincial court in Vancouver on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. suing COVID rule-breaker for money seized at makeshift penthouse nightclub

Civil claim alleges $8K found by police in Mohammad Movassaghi’s suite should be considered proceeds of crime

Most Read