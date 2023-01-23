A coroners’ inquest into the death of former Vancouver police officer Nicole Chan began Jan. 23. The jury will seek to determine to facts surrounding Chan’s death and will have the option to offer recommendations to prevent similar future deaths from occurring. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A coroners’ inquest into the death of former Vancouver police officer Nicole Chan began Jan. 23. The jury will seek to determine to facts surrounding Chan’s death and will have the option to offer recommendations to prevent similar future deaths from occurring. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Sister of VPD officer Nicole Chan testified she felt aimless before suicide

Coroners’ inquest began Monday

The sister of a Vancouver police officer who died by suicide told a coroner’s inquest she believed Const. Nicole Chan was being blackmailed to have sex with another officer in the department.

Jennifer Chan told the inquest she believed her sister’s mental health problems stemmed from a sexual assault by her co-worker, culminating in her death by suicide in January 2019.

Chan said her sister Nicole struggled with anxiety and depression after she complained to the police chief in 2017 about inappropriate relationships that she had with two senior officers.

She said her sister felt aimless about where her life was headed before her death, that her career had stalled and she had no other job prospects.

Chan described her sister as “very ambitious” and said she joined the Vancouver Police Department to “speak up for victims,” but that she felt other officers may no longer want to work with her.

A civil lawsuit filed on behalf of her family last year claims Nicole Chan died during a severe mental health crisis after being “extorted” by an officer to continue a sexual relationship.

More to come.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

mental healthVancouver police

Previous story
After sex assault acquittal, military clears Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin of misconduct
Next story
Cougar kills Penticton woman’s cat in front of her

Just Posted

Pictured are Gage Penney, dad Tyler, mom Marlena and sister Savannah. (Photo contributed)
‘Worst news imaginable’: Salmon Arm RCMP officer’s 11-year-old diagnosed with cancer

King’s Christian Thunder seniors girls basketball team won gold at the Cougar Classic Tournament held in Barriere on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo contributed)
Salmon Arm school’s senior girls basketball team sweeps competition at weekend tourney

An Enderby man was found not guilty in BC Supreme Court in Kamloops on Jan. 20, 2023 of all but one minor firearms charge in connection with an alleged armed robbery of a Salmon Arm liquor store in 2020. (Kamloops This Week file photo)
Enderby man found not guilty in 2020 robbery of Salmon Arm liquor store

Stephanie Schenkel (left) and Chloe Stunzi began their healthy animal feed delivery business, C&S Feeds, in October 2022. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm friends start business to provide animal owners with healthy feed options