Six of eleven concrete and steel girders for the new Salmon River Bridge were placed on Wednesday, May 26. 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Six of eleven concrete and steel girders for the new Salmon River Bridge were placed on Wednesday, May 26. 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Six 70,000-lb. girders set in place for future Highway 1 Salmon River Bridge

Bridge construction part of ongoing Salmon Arm West project

Wednesday, May 26 was an important day in the construction of the new Salmon River bridge in Salmon Arm.

If you were driving past the Salmon Arm West project construction site early that morning, it was difficult to miss the several semis parked along the highway, each hauling long concrete and steel girders.

Dan Kelemen, a site supervisor with Springline Construction Services, said there were 11 of the girders in total, each being 32 metres long (104 feet) and weighing about 70,000 lbs. The girders were for the bridge, with six being placed that day and five on Thursday. Multiple cranes were used on both sides of the river to lift the girders into place, keeping them level at all times in the process. Kelemen said it took about 22 minutes to place each one. The girders were set on rebar-enforced concrete walls built on piles, one pile for per girder, each reaching about 250 feet beneath the ground.

Kelemen explained transportation of the girders required significant care and attention as they could only have a certain amount of stress on them and couldn’t be lifted over a certain angle.

Springline was awarded the $29.7 million contract in August 2020 for the current phase of construction that includes the four-laning of Highway 1 from 1st Avenue SW to 10th Avenue SW.

Read more: Salmon River Bridge construction to begin fall 2020

Read more: Proposed closure of part of 17th Street SW to accommodate Salmon Arm West project

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm

Previous story
Shuswap resident finds dozens of declawed bear paws dumped on side of road

Just Posted

Six of eleven concrete and steel girders for the new Salmon River Bridge were placed on Wednesday, May 26. 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Six 70,000-lb. girders set in place for future Highway 1 Salmon River Bridge

Bridge construction part of ongoing Salmon Arm West project

Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges all the empty vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines that she has provided to customers at the Junction Chemist which is a independent pharmacy during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, on Monday, April 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
40 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

B.C. reported a total of 250 new cases Wednesday, the lowest daily total since October

Brandi Hansen said she was disheartened to find dozens of severed, declawed bear paws dumped in a culvert alongside a North Shuswap road on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Contributed)
B.C. First Nations condemn those responsible for bear paws dumped in North Shuswap

Shuswap Nation Tribal Council to hold ceremony to give the bears the respect they deserve

Salmon Arm’s Maple Tree Montessori will benefit from Childcare BC funding for 20 new spaces. (Maple Tree Montessori photo)
Province supports addition of 20 child-care spaces in Salmon Arm

151 new spaces created in total across the North Okanagan through Childcare BC funding

Former Salmon Arm Chief Administrative Officer Carl Bannister received his 20-year service award from Mayor Alan Harrison in December 2018. (File photo)
Chief administrative officer no longer with City of Salmon Arm

Position will be temporarily filled by senior staff until a hiring process takes place

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

Coldstream firefighters were called to Lakeway Mobile Home Park Wednesday, May 26, 2021, for a fire that caused significant damage to a home. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Okanagan mobile home destroyed by fire

The homeowner and her dog are safe following the blaze at Lakeway Mobile Home Park in Coldstream

BC Wildfire Service crew members board a plane Wednesday, May 26 headed to Manitoba to help firefighting efforts in the province. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
BC Wildfire Service deploys 41 firefighters to Manitoba for assistance

“British Columbia has a long history of offering a helping hand to other provinces.”

Customers at the newly opened Shaughnessy’s Cove at Summerland’s waterfront cheers to the province bringing back indoor dining. (Facebook)
South Okanagan restaurants celebrate back to indoor dining, scramble to re-hire

Tuesday’s announcement that indoor dining could resume was needed good news, say owners

Protests against old-growth logging on southern Vancouver Island continued on Tuesday at locations near Fairy Creek (pictured) and Caycuse. (Facebook photo)
More than 50 arrested Tuesday at logging protest camps on Vancouver Island

Police report 55 arrests at Caycuse, protesters say six more arrested at Fairy Creek

Anika Kennedy’s red and black plaid matches Zeth Oberle-Spyker’s red bandana and black hat combo on May 26 at Parkview Elementary School. (Contributed)
Photos: Students say ‘howdy’ to Western Day at Sicamous’ Parkview Elementary

On Wednesday, May 26, Parkview Elementary School students got dressed up in… Continue reading

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Just hold tight,’ COVID-19 second vaccine doses coming sooner

B.C. sees 250 new cases Wednesday, lowest since October

Seniors went to Fairy Creek to relieve young people who have been protesting logging in the area. (Submitted/Marnie Recker)
Seniors overwhelm RCMP barrier past Fairy Creek blockade

About 100 elderly hikers swarmed the RCMP exclusion zone, no arrests were made

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary on April 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
10 weeks or 12? Expert says slight difference in AZ dosing interval likely negligible

Health Canada says the gap between shots can stretch 4 to 12 weeks

Most Read