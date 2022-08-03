Six incumbents, one newcomer declare intentions to run in Salmon Arm race

City councillor Chad Eliason alone in deciding not to seek re-election, nominations close Sept. 9

Decisions are being made in Salmon Arm as the B.C. municipal election date draws nearer.

As of Aug. 3, all members of the current Salmon Arm council have announced their plans, come Oct. 15.

All but one will be seeking re-election.

Couns. Sylvia Lindgren and Debbie Cannon have now added their names to the list of city politicians who will be running for another four-year term.

That means the ballot will include Mayor Alan Harrison and Couns. Tim Lavery, Louise Wallace Richmond, Kevin Flynn, Sylvia Lindgren and Debbie Cannon. Not running after five terms and 17 years on council is Coun. Chad Eliason.

Currently one newcomer has declared their intention to run: Kristine Wickner.

The period for candidates to submit their nominations to local election officials is from Aug. 30 to Sept. 9, 2022.

The pre-campaign period began July 18 and ends on Sept. 16. At the beginning of the period, election advertising rules came into force and they continue through general voting day.

The actual campaign period begins Sept. 17 and closes Oct. 15. Candidate and third party expense limits apply during this period.

In Salmon Arm, the expense limit for mayoralty candidates is $19,046.75. The limit for councillor candidates is $9,547.50. The Elections BC website notes that each election area and office has its own limit, based on the office and population of the election area.

Third party expense limits also apply. Directed advertising limits are specific to an election area and apply to advertising about a candidate. In Salmon Arm, the limit for mayor and councillor is $952.34.

The cumulative advertising expense limit is $161,967.47 and applies to directed and issue advertising in all election areas.

