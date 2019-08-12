Five injured in collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

Two people transported by air ambulance to hospital in Kamloops, one to BC Children’s Hospital

Five people were transported to hospital, including three by air ambulance, following head-on collision west of Salmon Arm on Highway 1.

Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West reports in an Aug. 12 news release that emergency crews responded to the collision near the Second Nations Road intersection at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9.

West said an eastbound Volkswagen car crossed the centre line into the westbound lanes, “with no reported attempt to correct back into the east bound lanes.”

The Volkswagen hit a trailer towed by a westbound pickup truck. The truck and trailer were able to stop safely as the Volkswagen continued, eventually colliding head-on with a westbound Honda.

“The head-on collision resulted in the driver of the Volkswagen being transported to Shuswap Lake General Hospital by ground ambulance, and the passenger in that vehicle being air lifted to Royal Inland Hospital (in Kamloops),” said West. “The driver of the westbound Honda and one of the two passengers were airlifted to Royal Inland Hospital, with the second passenger in the Honda being transported to Shuswap Lake General Hospital by ground ambulance.”

West said the patients airlifted to Royal Inland were in stable condition, adding he had no updated information on the condition of a child from the westbound Honda who was airlifted to BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

The driver of the Volkswagen was ticketed for driving without consideration.

The highway was closed as crews attended to the occupants of both vehicles and the investigation was undertaken,” said West.

