A truck leaving Kelowna Fire Department Station #2. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Six Kelowna firefighters retire with almost 150 years of combined service

Al Lipkovitz, Tim Hill, Rob Buchanan, Rob Schelppe and Gayanne Pacholzuk have reired

Six Kelowna firefighters with a wealth of experience have announced their retirement from the Kelowna Fire Department.

Captains Al Lipkovitz, Tim Hill, Rob Buchanan, Rob Schelppe, and fire prevention officer Gayanne Pacholzuk are the department’s 2020 retirees.

These members have a nearly combined total of 150 years of service with the Kelowna Fire Department.

“We will miss seeing them every day in the stations but the friendships will last a lifetime,” said the department in a post on Instagram. “All the best in retirement.”

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
