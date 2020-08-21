Although B.C. has not made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces, some business owners are requiring all customers to wear them before entering their store. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)

Six new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

The total number of cases in health authority region since the start of the pandemic is 417

Interior Health (IH) is reporting six additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, Aug. 20.

The total numbers of cases in the health authority is now at 417 since the start of the pandemic.

There are 17 cases active and in isolation in the region. No one is in hospital.

Within IH, the cases linked to Kelowna since June 26 remains steady at 166. Two are active and in isolation.

The outbreak at Okanagan Correctional Centre is now at seven positive cases — all among staff who contracted the virus during a two-day off-site training session.

B.C. recorded 90 more COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total active cases to 824 as the province attempts to deal with unregulated gatherings and parties believed to be fuelling the spread of the coronavirus.

The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 continues to be low, with 13 people in hospital and five in intensive care as of Aug. 21.

READ MORE: Penticton ICU patients moved to Kelowna amid Christie Mountain wildfire

READ MORE: COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

