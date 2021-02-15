Six-storey commercial/residential building proposed in Salmon Arm rezoning application

Developer seeks to rezone three lots near the Mall at Piccadilly to Town Centre Commercial

A six-story commercial/residential building is proposed for three lots near the Mall at Piccadilly in a rezoning application submitted to the City of Salmon Arm. (Westurban Developments Ltd./City of Salmon Arm image)

The City of Salmon Arm has received a rezoning application which, if approved, could lead to the development of a six-storey, mixed commercial/residential building near a shopping mall.

The application pertains to three adjacent lots along 1oth Ave. SW, across from the Mall at Piccadilly. The applicant seeks to rezone the lots, the combined area totalling approximately .88 hectares, from C-3 Service Commercial to C-2 Town Centre Commercial. Proposed is the development of a six-storey, L-shaped building with underground parking, commercial space on the main floor and residential units above.

A letter to the city by applicant Westurban Developments Ltd. goes into further detail about the application, which proposes the development of approximately 600 square metres of commercial space fronting 1oth, and 140 residential units, ranging from studio to three bedroom, on floors two to six. Regarding parking, 172 exposed and covered stalls will be provided.

“The development is committed to offer a long-term, purpose-built rental solution to Salmon Arm residents who desire a housing option close to the downtown core,” reads the Jan. 6 letter.

According to city staff, the property is designated City Centre Commercial, as well as Potentially Hazzardous Area (within 200-year flood plain) and City Development Permit Area. The proposed C-2 zone allows for the largest building masses and development densities in the city.

Staff note in a report to council that the immediate area has been subject to a slow yet steady transformation involving the redevelopment of various land uses over the past 20 years.

The zoning application is on the agenda for the city’s Development and Planning Committee of Tuesday morning, Feb. 16.

